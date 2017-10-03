Tom Paley, 1928-2017
Allan Thomas 'Tom' Paley in Brighton, England, at the age of 89. An obituary on the Guardian website includes performance videos from different stages of his long and varied career. While living in Britain, he became honorary president of FOAOTMAD.
Tom Paley was one of the founder members of the New Lost City Ramblers (NLCR), without question the most influential group of musicians in the revival of old-time music. All the Ramblers also made great individual contributions to music and other fields. John Cohen is now the only survivor of the original trio; Tracy Schwarz, who joined the NLCR when Tom Paley left, was featured in the July 2017 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited.
