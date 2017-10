Thanks to Andrew Basquille for the news that he and Language and Leisure are presenting the three-time Grammy-Award-winning American singer/ songwriter Tom Chapin in two concerts at the Dublin Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, on Saturday 21 October 21st: one show at 3.00 p.m. for children (plus parents and grandparents) and the second at 8.00 p.m. for grown-ups. Tickets are on sale at www.tickets.ie . Contact Andrew by mobile (086 8092313) or e-mail 'Thecalls Tom Chapin "one of the great personalities in contemporary folk music". Tom says: "Mine is not a traditional music, but it comes from a tradition. My musical heroes are people likeandwho wrote and sang real songs for real people."calls Tom Chapin "The best family artist around." For the kids’ show, Tom Chapin presents a lively, interactive, and fun-filled performance which engages the hearts, minds, and imaginations of young listeners. For the adult show, Chapin serves up a tasty mix of story songs, ballads, comedic and political songs, sing-alongs, old-time folk classics, and a favourite song or two of his late brother Harry Chapin (“The cats in the cradle”, “W.O.L.D.”.'

Labels: concerts, Folk, Songwriting, Venues