The award-winning and highly eclectic Paperboys from Vancouver, Canada, will be briefly in Ireland at the end of a tour that begins on 28 Oct. with two dates in Germany, followed by twelve in Britain. Their bio calls them[...]Their booking agent for Ireland is Frontier Promotions . The Paperboys (also on Facebook ) will be playing the following dates in Ireland:Mon. 13th Nov.: Black Box, 18-22 Hill St., Belfast; (028) 90 24 44 00Tues. 14th: Bronte Music Club, Rathfriland, Co. DownWed. 15th: Raheen House Hotel, 10 Raheen Rd, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music); 052 6122140

