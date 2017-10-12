The Paperboys (CAN) in Ireland, 13-15 Nov. 2017
The award-winning and highly eclectic Paperboys from Vancouver, Canada, will be briefly in Ireland at the end of a tour that begins on 28 Oct. with two dates in Germany, followed by twelve in Britain. Their bio calls them
the only multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-generational, multi-lingual, multi-instrumental, genre bending, co-ed band you will hear today. [...] This multicultural mix is hardly surprising from a bilingual band whose founding member is Mexican-Canadian and whose players cover a range of musical backgrounds from bluegrass to funk to traditional Scots and Irish music.
Their booking agent for Ireland is Frontier Promotions. The Paperboys (also on Facebook) will be playing the following dates in Ireland:
Mon. 13th Nov.: Black Box, 18-22 Hill St., Belfast; (028) 90 24 44 00
Tues. 14th: Bronte Music Club, Rathfriland, Co. Down
Wed. 15th: Raheen House Hotel, 10 Raheen Rd, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music); 052 6122140
