The Often Herd launch a Kickstarter campaign
Thanks to Sam Quintana of the bluegrass four-piece The Often Herd, based in Newcastle (UK), for this news.
The Herd (Rupert Hughes, guitar, vocals; Evan Davies, mandolin, vocals; Niles Krieger, fiddle, vocals; and Sam Quintana, bass) previously performed under the name 'The Kentucky Cow Tippers', and in June 2015 they toured Ireland performing at venues including the Red Room in Cookstown, the Cowboys and Heroes Festival in Drumcora, and the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. Sam now writes:
Last month we recorded six tracks which we hope will become our debut EP, and have launched a Kickstarter campaign in order to raise funds for its production. We have been contacting anyone we've met on recent tours to try and spread the news of the campaign.
Anyone who heard the Cowtippers (as they then were) at Westport in 2015 knows that their music had the spherical attributes necessary for bluegrass. In their new incarnation, their Facebook says,
The Often Herd reach beyond what is expected of a bluegrass band, marrying the wistful sunshine harmonies of Southern California with the striking industrial allure of their North Eastern (UK) home. An engaging and dynamic live act, the band are able to pull off their intricately arranged material alongside moments of spontaneous improvisation.
Sam sends this link to a series of recent live videos, and the band has also made this video as an introduction to the Kickstarter campaign. You can find out more about them by following these links to their Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and join their mailing list for updates.
