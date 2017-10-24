Often Herd Kickstarter campaign: progress report
The Often Herd (formerly the Kentucky Cow Tippers), based in Newcastle (UK), report that the support from subscribers to their Kickstarter campaign (see the BIB for 10 Oct.) has enabled them to enlist the help of Josh Clark of Get Real Audio and illustrator Phoebe Stephenson in producing their six-track debut EP. The campaign has reached its target with five days still to go.
Labels: CDs, Fundraising, Visiting bands
