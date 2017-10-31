The 9th Balla Bluegrass Festival
Woodbine with Roger Green (USA) on mandolin (far right);
video from Roger's YouTube channel
Thanks again to Uri Kohen for this report:
For the last nine years, the Balla Bluegrass Festival marks the end of the Irish bluegrass festival season. This year was no different and a great weekend was had by all. From the crowd's perspective, it was wonderful to see some of the very familiar faces alongside newcomers enjoying the music, alongside the local people of Balla and the resounding area.
As for the music, we were lucky enough to have the Munich String Band who played two fantastic concerts as well as taking part in the daily sessions. Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay (Texas, USA) were special guests to the festival and played one of the best gigs in their tour to a crowd who just couldn't get enough of them.
Dublin band The Big Muddy brought some louder country and folk sounds to the event, only to be followed by the festival's favourite - Woodbine, who always fill the house and play one of their best shows here. The festival was wrapped up by Tommy Lyons (Festival founder) and his band Colonel Bullshot Rides Again in what was an amazing session.
As next year will be the festival's tenth anniversary, we are already planning a special event. Thanks for all who came along and took part. See you again in October Bank Holiday 2018!
