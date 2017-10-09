Our theatre company is doing a workshop on a new American play set in 1800s New Mexico and has a band throughout to underscore key moments.I'm wondering if you might know anyone in the music community who would be willing and available to work with a small company for that week (16-20 October), 10.00 a.m.-5.30 p.m.? There will be a presentation to a small invited audience on the Friday at 3.00 p.m. We are able to cover basic expenses only. It would be great to have a banjo, fiddle, and possibly an upright bass (though I'd love to see if we could make something along the lines of a washtub bass). Actors join the band throughout the show and might add the harmonica, bones, spoons, etc.

