Old-time musicians wanted for theatre production, 16-20 Oct. 2017
AboutFACE Ireland theatre company, who writes:
Our theatre company is doing a workshop on a new American play set in 1800s New Mexico and has a band throughout to underscore key moments.
I'm wondering if you might know anyone in the music community who would be willing and available to work with a small company for that week (16-20 October), 10.00 a.m.-5.30 p.m.? There will be a presentation to a small invited audience on the Friday at 3.00 p.m. We are able to cover basic expenses only. It would be great to have a banjo, fiddle, and possibly an upright bass (though I'd love to see if we could make something along the lines of a washtub bass). Actors join the band throughout the show and might add the harmonica, bones, spoons, etc.
This sounds a very interesting opportunity for old-time musicians in the Dublin area who are free for those times. Contact Anna and the AboutFACE company by e-mail.
