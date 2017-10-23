Old Time Crowdfunder update
Three weeks ago the BIB drew attention to the Old Time Crowdfunder campaign set up to support the making of Kenny Dalsheimer's documentary film You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard. At that time, the campaign had raised 10% of the $20,000 target: it's good to learn that very nearly 75% of the total is now pledged (see the 'Banjometer' above), with forty days to go. So success is a great deal nearer, but contributions are still needed. You can see at this link (and on Vimeo) an enjoyable three-minute 'teaser' of the film.
