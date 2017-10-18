18 October 2017

New nickel-plated banjo strings from GHS

GHS Strings announce today two new sets of nickel-plated 5-string banjo strings, having a wound, nickel-plated steel 4th string complementing the standard plain steel strings for a warmer sound and a smoother feel.

GHS has developed these sets through their long-standing relationship with the bluegrass and country music communities. The PF115 set (see image) is in medium gauge (10-12-16-24-10) and the PF110 in light (9-10-12-20-9). Both sets come standard with 42” long strings, larger loops to fit a variety of tailpieces, and GHS’s LockTwist to ensure strings stay in tune longer.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 3:07 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home