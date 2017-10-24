Molsky's Mountain Drifters (USA) in Ireland, 25-6 Nov. 2017
Thanks to Tim Hawkins for the news that Molsky's Mountain Drifters will be playing two dates in Ireland a month from now, as part of a tour of these islands.
The Drifters, consisting of Bruce Molsky (fiddle, banjo, guitar), Allison de Groot (banjo), and Stash Wyslouch (guitar), represent the pinnacle of old-time ensemble playing today. The dates they are scheduled to play in Ireland are:
Sat. 25th Nov.: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary), 9.00 p.m.
Sun. 26th: Coughlan's, 7 Douglas St., Cork city, 9.00 p.m.
Location maps and (in the case of Coughlan's) an online booking link are on the Drifters' online calendar.
