The presentation on] went very well. There was a great crowd. There was a special guest, Gary McMahan from Colorado. Garry is a genuine cowboy singer /poet / performer. He did some yodelling. He is in a band in Colorado with Ron and Julie Lynam (Ron was here with High Plains Tradition ).He is in Cork for the Indie Film Festival. A film on his life,, will be shown tomorrow [] in the Gate Cinema, North Gate Bridge, at 2.00 p.m. There will be lots of music in it. John Moore (the great mandolin player etc.) is the musical director; lots of his playing will be featured. It comes recommended. Gary gave a short concert last night and was excellent. He is the real deal. I know it is short notice but maybe some people may support it.Then of course next weekend it is the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival . It promises to be a great Festival. There is no shortage with things to do.

