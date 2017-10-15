Gary McMahan on film (and in person) in Cork TODAY
John Nyhan sends this special news:
The presentation on Bill Monroe [see the BIB for 10 Oct.] went very well. There was a great crowd. There was a special guest, Gary McMahan from Colorado. Garry is a genuine cowboy singer /poet / performer. He did some yodelling. He is in a band in Colorado with Ron and Julie Lynam (Ron was here with High Plains Tradition).
He is in Cork for the Indie Film Festival. A film on his life, Everything in the song, will be shown tomorrow [i.e. today, 15 Oct.] in the Gate Cinema, North Gate Bridge, at 2.00 p.m. There will be lots of music in it. John Moore (the great mandolin player etc.) is the musical director; lots of his playing will be featured. It comes recommended. Gary gave a short concert last night and was excellent. He is the real deal. I know it is short notice but maybe some people may support it.
Then of course next weekend it is the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival. It promises to be a great Festival. There is no shortage with things to do.
BIB editor's note: Gary's website describes him as 'Singer, Songwriter, Yodeler, Humorist, Cowboy Poet, and General Nuisance'.
