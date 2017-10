Just letting you know that the Irish Steel Guitar Festival takes place next Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15 October, in the Green Isle Hotel , Naas Road, Dublin. Both days start at 11.00 a.m. and continue late into the night. This Festival is run by a group of steel guitar enthusiasts.There will be a total of eighteen steel guitar players performing, from the UK, Ireland, and mainland Europe, with the headline act Jay Dee Maness , from the USA. Jay Dee Maness has played with, and the, which included bluegrass musiciansand... to mention but a few.For further information contact: 'phone 0044 28 9263 4950 [], e-mail

