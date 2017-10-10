Irish Steel Guitar Festival, Dublin, 14-15 Oct. 2017
Just letting you know that the Irish Steel Guitar Festival takes place next Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15 October, in the Green Isle Hotel, Naas Road, Dublin. Both days start at 11.00 a.m. and continue late into the night. This Festival is run by a group of steel guitar enthusiasts.
There will be a total of eighteen steel guitar players performing, from the UK, Ireland, and mainland Europe, with the headline act Jay Dee Maness, from the USA. Jay Dee Maness has played with Buck Owens, Glen Campbell, Merle Haggard, and the Desert Rose Band, which included bluegrass musicians Herb Pedersen and Chris Hillman... to mention but a few.
For further information contact Maurice Wilson: 'phone 0044 28 9263 4950 [if 'phoning from Ireland, use '048' instead of '0044 28'], e-mail.
Labels: Country, Festivals, Guitar, National Associations
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home