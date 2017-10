Tonight (26 Oct.) the dynamic duo ofand- who, playing in leading showbands, brought the sounds of bluegrass fiddle and 5-string banjo to audiences throughout Ireland - can be seen and heard as very special guests at the Cabin Sessions in Dundrum, Dublin 14.On Saturday 28 Oct. they will be playing aat the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre , Naul, Co. Dublin (where the Slocan Ramblers played last Friday). Doors open at 8.00 p.m., the show starts at 8.30, and tickets are €16 / €13 (booked in advance) or €18 / €15 at the door. Next week they have two dates in Cork and another in Dublin; all details are on the BIB calendar.

Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting players