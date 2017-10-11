Gerry Madigan and George Kaye in Ireland, Oct.-Nov. 2017
To the best of the BIB's knowledge, Gerry Madigan of Dublin was the first person to make the sound of bluegrass 5-string banjo playing widely heard throughout Ireland in his fifteen years as a founder member of the Cotton Mill Boys, one of the most successful and most devotedly 'country' of Irish showbands. At the same time George Kaye was bringing the sound of bluegrass fiddling to Ireland with another leading showband, the Smokey Mountain Ramblers.
Gerry and George, 'two pioneers of bluegrass music in Ireland coming together and bringing it all back home on their first Irish reunion tour', will be returning to Ireland (Gerry from Canada, George from Germany) for a brief tour beginning later this month at the Cabin Sessions in Dundrum, Dublin. The full schedule for this historic tour is:
Thurs. 26th Oct.: The Cabin Sessions, Uncle Tom's Cabin, Dublin Rd, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Sat. 28th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sat. 4th Nov.: Rockies GAA Club, Church Rd, Blackrock, Cork city
Sun. 5th: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2
Mon. 6th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Labels: Banjo, Fiddle, History, Songwriting, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home