Front Country - for Ireland in 2018-19?
latest e-bulletin from the UK's Brookfield Knights agency, Loudon Temple writes:
Hi, folks - we are delighted to confirm that Front Country [above], one of our most highly-regarded acts, just wrapped up their latest visit to these shores and it has been a totally triumphant tour with glowing reviews from the media and much praise from music promoters, venues and their fans. It is rewarding to watch the band's steady rise in popularity and we wish to let you know that there will be plans to bring them back again either in the last few months of 2018 or early in 2019. Please let us know if you'd like to express interest in grabbing the band for a show when they return.
Loudon also gives this link to a review of the band's show last night in Aberdeen.
Labels: Agencies, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home