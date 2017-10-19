EBMA newsletter, October 2017
Supporting European Bluegrass and Bluegrass in Europe
European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) has issued the seventh of its new monthly e-newsletters. The main feature is a video interview with Jerry Douglas (above), made specially for the EBMA.
This is followed by a replay of the 1974 radio interview with Bill Monroe by Wim Bloemendaal; a long illustrated report on the second Barjols Bluegrass Festival, held in Provence this past July; a schedule of upcoming concerts, festivals, tours, gigs, and workshops in the rest of 2017; and ads by EBMA-affiliated artists and organisations, including the 16th Al Ras Bluegrass & Old-Time Festival (9-11 Nov.) at Barcelona. You can arrange to receive the newsletter by contacting the EBMA board, without having to be an EBMA member.
