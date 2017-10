of Bluegrass Today has written a major feature on Cup O' Joe from Co. Armagh, whose development he has been following with interest since first encountering them on YouTube. This year he made a point of catching their performance as an invited official showcase act at IBMA's World of Bluegrass , and followed that up with a long-distance interview.Cup O' Joe (also on Facebook ) mention in the interview that 'getting to hang out with some of our good friends from Mile Twelve (as well as many other wonderful people!) was great.' Boston's Mile Twelve , who were touring here last year, have expressed an interest in coming back, so perhaps we can hope to see the two bands on stage together some time.PS:(see the BIB for 13 Oct.) has recently posted a compilation video of Cup O' Joe on Facebook

Labels: Bands, Festivals, IBMA, Media, Visiting bands