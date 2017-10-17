Cup O' Joe featured on Bluegrass Today
John Lawless of Bluegrass Today has written a major feature on Cup O' Joe from Co. Armagh, whose development he has been following with interest since first encountering them on YouTube. This year he made a point of catching their performance as an invited official showcase act at IBMA's World of Bluegrass, and followed that up with a long-distance interview.
Cup O' Joe (also on Facebook) mention in the interview that 'getting to hang out with some of our good friends from Mile Twelve (as well as many other wonderful people!) was great.' Boston's Mile Twelve, who were touring here last year, have expressed an interest in coming back, so perhaps we can hope to see the two bands on stage together some time.
PS: Lisa Kay Howard (see the BIB for 13 Oct.) has recently posted a compilation video of Cup O' Joe on Facebook.
Labels: Bands, Festivals, IBMA, Media, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home