Country blues at Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (Mon. 23 Oct. 2017), etc.
The BIB editor writes:
The BIB is supposed to be devoted to bluegrass and old-time music in Ireland, but a lot of gigs that don't fit either category seem to get mentioned on it. No apologies, however, for mentioning that Catfish Keith (USA) will be playing at Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, from 8.30 p.m. on Monday 23 October, as part of the Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) programme. He plays and sings country blues, a genre with a deep influence on bluegrass and old-time. BAG recommend this video as a sample.
His tour in these islands began on 6 Oct. and ends on 19 Nov. Dates in Ireland, as shown on his online tour schedule, are:
Mon. 23rd: Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, 8.30 p.m.
Thurs. 26th: Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, 7.30 p.m.
Fri. 27th: Coughlan's, 7 Douglas St., Cork city, 8.00 p.m. (part of Guinness Cork Jazz Festival)
Sat. 28th: Solely Blues Club, Arthur's, 28 Thomas St., Dublin 8, 9.00 p.m.
*And getting back to bluegrass in no uncertain terms, we note with pleasure that the Po' Ramblin' Boys (USA), who are expected to tour Ireland in spring 2018, have been chosen as the host band of the Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival in Kentucky. Full details on Bluegrass Today.
