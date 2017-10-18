Bluegrass at the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, 20 and 28 Oct. 2017
The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, is presenting two events of special interest to BIB readers in the next ten days. On this coming Friday (20 October) the Slocan Ramblers from Canada are playing the second show in their tour of Ireland (having warmed up at Castlerock the night before). A performance video and links to YouTube and the band's website, together with online booking facility, are on the Centre's website.
On Saturday 28 October, the dynamic duo of Gerry Madigan and George Kaye, true pioneers of bluegrass in Ireland, will be playing at the Centre. On both nights, doors open at 8.00 p.m., the show begins at 8.30 p.m., and tickets are €16 / €13 (booked in advance) or €18 / €15 at the door.
