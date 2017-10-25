25 October 2017

Banjo Babes Calendar for 2018 now available

Bluegrass Today reports that the fifth annual Banjo Babes Calendar (BBC) and compilation CD is ready for ordering. The BBC website says:

The Banjo Babes Calendar & Album (and Tour!) is a collective, grassroots celebration of professional women banjo players. Each year, we produce a lighthearted thematic calendar, professional compilation album, and exciting annual tour!

The range of merchandise now includes T-shirts. Order by 22 November 2017, and you could win a Deering Good Time banjo! Full details on the BBC website and Bluegrass Today.

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 10:45 am   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home