An unrivalled opportunity...
Michael J. Miles (USA) will be playing in concert at Clarinbridge, Co. Galway, on Saturday 4 Nov., as part of a tour that will take him to Spain a week later. Two other dates in Ireland were announced, the last being at Athy, Co. Kildare, on 8 Nov.
The arrangements previously planned for Monday 6 Nov. have unfortunately been cancelled, leaving a gap in Michael's calendar. Anyone who can offer a booking, or a house concert, for this or the other free dates in his week here - that is, Friday 3 Nov., Monday 6 Nov., or Tuesday 7 Nov. - should ring 087 3877409.
Labels: Banjo, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home