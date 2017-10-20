Al Batten commemorated
Irish fans and friends of the late Alton Tharse 'Al' Batten (see the BIB for 22 Nov. 2016) will be glad to learn of the Friends of Al Batten Bluegrass Jam that took place last Sunday (15 Oct.) in Selma, NC, as reported on Bluegrass Today by Laura Ridge. As well as special guests, among the bands taking part were the Garrett Newton Band, the Malpass Brothers, and members of Al's band, the Bluegrass Reunion, including David Turnage, the last original member, who had played with Al for over forty-five years. Many more details and many photos from the event are on Bluegrass Today.
