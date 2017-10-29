A tonic
Those of us who didn't manage to get to IBMA's World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, last month can take comfort from the marvellous YouTube channel 946459, with literally scores of videos made there at workshops, jams, meetings, and performances on and off stage ranging from single numbers to full sets of twenty minutes or more. These include a tribute to the late James King in eight parts.
As a sample of the channel, see the video above of the set by David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, crackling with energy, at the Bluegrass Country Radio showcase. It was good to hear the second song dedicated to the memory of Judith McCulloh, former editor of the Illinois University Press (see the BIB for 8 Dec. 2014).
