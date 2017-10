After their recent tour of Ireland, our friends Mala & Fyrmoon are back home in Switzerland. They clearly enjoyed the trip -writes:And this comes fromStefan also sends as a bonus this video from the band's Facebook, showing them playing while crossing the Shannon on the Tarbert-Killimer ferry; and another video from YouTube of their performance of Mala's original song 'Uisce' (in English, and on land) - played, incidentally, into an Ear Trumpet Labs microphone.

Labels: Hardware, Tours, Video, Visiting bands