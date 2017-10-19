19 October 2017

A bonus from Mala & Fyrmoon

After their recent tour of Ireland, our friends Mala & Fyrmoon are back home in Switzerland. They clearly enjoyed the trip - Mala Gassmann writes:

Had a great time in Ireland, intense, colourful, lots of good music, two great sessions, having short ocean baths ;), and meeting lovely people.

And this comes from Stefan Behler:

We had such a great time with M&FM on our third tour in ireland (Belfast, Dublin, Waterville, Listowel, Cork, Cloonacool); enjoyed the October winds (not storms) on the Kerry coast, a lot of great jams in Cork, Kenmare, Portmagee, Doolin, and Listowel.

Stefan also sends as a bonus this video from the band's Facebook, showing them playing while crossing the Shannon on the Tarbert-Killimer ferry; and another video from YouTube of their performance of Mala's original song 'Uisce' (in English, and on land) - played, incidentally, into an Ear Trumpet Labs microphone.

