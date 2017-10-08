9th Balla Bluegrass Festival, 27-30 Oct. 2017
For the last eight years Balla Bluegrass Festival was the last big event on the Irish bluegrass calendar. This year will be no different, and on the last weekend of October (27-30) the small town of Balla in Co. Mayo will be filled with great music and many music fans. The Festival takes place in two pubs, Mannion's and The Olde Woods, and the gigs are alternated between them which allows the punters to enjoy all of them.
The festival will start on Friday at 6.00 p.m. with an open session in Mannion's, led by the Munich String Band, which will then play a full show at 10.00 p.m. at The Olde Woods.
Saturday music will start at 8.00 p.m. in The Olde Woods with special guest appearance by Texas country / folk duo Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay, then at 10.00 p.m. at Mannion's there will be another chance to catch the festival headliners, the Munich String Band.
Sunday will start once again at The Olde Woods at 8.00 p.m. with Dublin-based Americana band The Big Muddy, then the festival favourites who played the event at every festival - Ireland's leading bluegrass band, Woodbine.
As in previous years, on Monday (bank holiday) at 8.00 p.m. in Mannion's Tommy Lyons - aka 'The Colonel', one of the West's best bluegrass ambassadors - will join a group of top local musicians collectively known as Colonel Bullshot Rides Again to bring the festival to a close with some great music.
It is really the last big chance for the bluegrass family to meet and enjoy the music we love so well. The festival organising team are looking forward to see you all.
The team also supplies these two poster images, showing the schedule at each of the venues. Click on the image for a larger view, or see the originals at the Festival Facebook.
