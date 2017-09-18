Winners at Winfield 2017
Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas, for news of the top three winners in each of the National Championship instrument contests held at the 46th festival, which has been in progress over the last five days (13-17 Sept.). The contests are for flatpicking guitar, fingerstyle guitar, mandolin, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, autoharp, old-time fiddle, and bluegrass banjo.
As the BIB mentioned last year, winners of Winfield contests often go on to greater prominence in music, so those on the complete list of winners are worth watching. An extra treat for instrument freaks: the details of the instruments selected as prizes. The Festival is also on Facebook.
The Winfield website also contains 'A day in County Clare with the Socks in the Frying Pan', in which Kelley F. Hurst, who was turned on to Irish music at Winfield, tells the story, with photos, of her day out with the Irish band. The endnote says: 'She is considering writing about Ireland in the future – but first she needs to do more on-location research.'
Labels: Competition, Festivals, Instruments, Irish music
