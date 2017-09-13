Two Time Polka: September gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's gigs for September:
Dunfanaghy Jazz & Blues Festival:
Sat. 16th: Ronnies, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136101
Sun. 17th: Arnolds Hotel, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. 2.00-4.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136208
Sat. 23rd: Che do Bheatha Festival, O'Mara's Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 065 9056286
Fri. 29th: The Empire Bar, 42 Botanic Ave., Belfast, Co. Antrim. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free
Sat. 30th: Upstairs in the Oliver Plunkett Bar, Cork city. Start 11.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4222779 (part of Cork Folk Festival)
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
