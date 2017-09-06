The Malina Brothers (CZ) in Ireland, 16-22 Oct. 2017
The Malina Brothers, who will be in Ireland for the week 16-22 October. Bluegrass fans in Ireland have good reason to know that the Czech and Slovak republics have long been the powerhouses of bluegrass in Europe, and the lineup in this band goes a long way to explain why.
The band consists of Lubos Malina, banjo player for the legendary Czech bands Poutnici and Druha Trava, and his brothers Pavel and Josef Malina (guitar and fiddle). Chris Schut is their sound engineer and will be playing bass with them on this tour. Two years ago they released a CD recorded with Charlie McCoy on harmonica (who played with Johnny Cash, Elvis, Bob Dylan), and this year they will record with Czech-Spanish singer Katerina Garcia (see the video links below), who currently lives in Dublin.
The band is already booked for Thursday 19th, Friday 20th, and Saturday 21st October at the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, Co. Clare, and Bruff, Co. Limerick, but they would be glad to get bookings also for the preceding three days, Monday 16th, Tuesday 17th, and Wednesday 18th. If you can offer or suggest a booking, Chris can be contacted by e-mail.
YouTube samples:
Malina Brothers with Charlie McCoy
Malina Brothers with Katerina Garcia, 'Banks of the Ohio'
'Videoklip k písni Návrat'
