Thanks to the Prescription Bluegrass Blog for the news that the late(above) will be commemorated in, a forthcoming album on Pinecastle Records by the Pennsylvania-based band Remington Ryde . It will comprise songs from James King's repertoire, together with a composition by Remington Ryde's leader,, entitled 'Mr King'. Bluegrass Today reports that another major departed figure of hard-core bluegrass was commemorated at a festival in Ohio last weekend when's sonsandcame on stage for a special tribute to their father, with, formerly banjoist with the James King Band, playing Dave’s banjo 'Ole Bess'. 'No one could have done a better tribute', writes(who will be in Ireland with the Po' Ramblin' Boys next spring).For reassurance that the hard core remains as hard and vital as ever, have a look at this video of Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome playing 'Appalachia is my name'

