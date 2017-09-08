The hard core continues
Prescription Bluegrass Blog for the news that the late James King (above) will be commemorated in A storyteller's memory, a forthcoming album on Pinecastle Records by the Pennsylvania-based band Remington Ryde. It will comprise songs from James King's repertoire, together with a composition by Remington Ryde's leader, Ryan Frankhouser, entitled 'Mr King'.
Bluegrass Today reports that another major departed figure of hard-core bluegrass was commemorated at a festival in Ohio last weekend when Dave Evans's sons Tracy and Todd came on stage for a special tribute to their father, with Barry Crabtree, formerly banjoist with the James King Band, playing Dave’s banjo 'Ole Bess'. 'No one could have done a better tribute', writes C.J. Lewandowski (who will be in Ireland with the Po' Ramblin' Boys next spring).
For reassurance that the hard core remains as hard and vital as ever, have a look at this video of Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome playing 'Appalachia is my name'.
