The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 28 Sept. 2017
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all,
We're back again on Thursday 28 September. We'll have the usual Cabin Crew with special guests Kate Dineen, Joyce Murphy, and Ruth Egan, all young contemporary folk singers. Look forward to seeing you there!
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
*The Cabin has a special treat in store a month from now: Gerry Madigan (Cotton Mill Boys; see the BIB for 28 Mar.) and George Kaye (Smokey Mountain Ramblers), pioneers of bluegrass music in Ireland, will be playing there on Thursday 26 October. Full details of their autumn tour will appear on the BIB in the very near future.
