The BIB calendar: work in progress
Yesterday (13 Sept. 2017) the calendar for 2017-18 was withdrawn from use, as all the items had somehow been replaced by those for part of 2012-13, and some information in the introductory headnote was obsolete. Work has now begun on reconstructing it; unfortunately, events from the beginning of 2017 to 13 Sept. will not be appearing in the calendar archive.
The opportunity is being taken to update the list of weekly regular sessions. Bands and event/venue organisers: if your session or event is not shown here, please contact the editor.
