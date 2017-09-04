Séamus Ennis Arts Centre: events Sept.-Dec. 2017
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul, Co. Dublin, between now and Christmas can be seen on this schedule. For BIB readers, there are two highlights in late October: the rising young Slocan Ramblers bluegrass band from Canada (above) on Friday 20 Oct., and the two pioneers of professional-level bluegrass in Ireland, George Kaye and Gerry Madigan (below), on Saturday 28 Oct. For both shows, the doors open at 8.00 p.m. and music begins at 8.30; tickets for each show are €16/€13 in advance, and €18/€15 at the door.
The Naul show by the Slocan Ramblers is part of a tour that includes the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival (20-22 Oct.). All dates for their tour are on the BIB calendar. Dates for the tour by George Kaye and Gerry Madigan will be posted on the BIB as soon as they become available.
