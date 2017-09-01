Outlaw Country Show in Derry, 30 Sept. 2017
Outlaw Country Show, featuring the songs of Steve Earle, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Willy Nelson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Waylon Jennings, Jerry Jeff Walker, and John Prine (see the BIB for 28 June announcing the Strabane show on 8 July). The next show will be in the Waterside Theatre, Derry city, on Saturday 30 September at 8.00 p.m.; tickets are £11.
The performing artists are Barry Johnston (acoustic guitar), front man with Illegal Smile; Rod Patterson (double bass), touring musician and musical director; and Ivan Gilliland (guitar, mandolin), who has worked with Van Morrison, James Galway, and many others. Sample numbers on YouTube include Barry's rendition of Guy Clark's 'LA freeway' and this excerpt from the Black Box show. Barry can be contacted at +447840 622731.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home