News from Germany
Henry Girls of Donegal will be touring in Germany next month - their second time this year. This is thanks to Rainer Zellner and his Music Contact agency in Tübingen, who has arranged fourteen dates for them from 5 to 22 October inclusive.
Rainer has also begun booking a May 2018 tour for the all-woman five-piece UK bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer, with Tabitha Agnew of Cup O' Joe on banjo.
In the interim, the ninth edition of Rainer's 'bluegrass festival in a bus', the Bluegrass Jamboree!, with three fine bands from North America, will be bringing the music to more audiences than ever before, with twenty-three shows in Germany and one in Austria between 21 November and 16 December. Full details (in German) are on the Jamboree website.
Labels: Agencies, Bands, Europe, Festivals, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home