Navá: Shahab Coohe, Shayan Coohe, Paddy Kiernan, Niall Hughes

Thanks to the Blue Light Smugglers for the news that their friends in Navá will be launching a new album on 6 October at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Half of Navá (a quartet devoted to exploring the relationship between the ancient musical cultures of Ireland and Persia) isandof Pine Marten

