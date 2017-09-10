Munich String Band (D) in Ireland, 20-28 Oct. 2017
Balla Bluegrass Festival (27-30 October), the Munich String Band (above) from Bavaria will be among the main attractions. Their full schedule in Ireland, as shown on their website, is:
Fri. 20th: The Village Pump, Rathangan, Co. Kildare
Sat. 21st-Sun. 22nd: Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, Bunratty, Co. Clare
Tues. 24th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city (midnight gig, free admission)
Wed. 25th: Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. Waterford
Thurs. 26th: Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford, details TBA
Fri. 27th-Sat. 28th: Balla Bluegrass Festival, Balla, Co. Mayo
A full tour schedule for Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay (USA), also starring at Balla, will appear on the BIB very shortly.
