As mentioned in yesterday's post on the Balla Bluegrass Festival (27-30 October), the Munich String Band (above) from Bavaria will be among the main attractions. Their full schedule in Ireland, as shown on their website, is:Fri. 20th: The Village Pump, Rathangan, Co. KildareSat. 21st-Sun. 22nd: Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, Bunratty, Co. ClareTues. 24th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city (midnight gig,Wed. 25th: Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. WaterfordThurs. 26th: Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford, details TBAFri. 27th-Sat. 28th: Balla Bluegrass Festival, Balla, Co. MayoA full tour schedule for Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay (USA), also starring at Balla, will appear on the BIB very shortly.

