Dear Friends of Bluegrass, Country, Folk, and Americana Music,
The 9th edition of the Bluegrass Jamboree: Festival of Bluegrass and Americana Music tour will be on the road November 21-December 16 in Germany, Netherlands and Austria. We are very proud of the amazing artists that will be travelling all over the place in the big legendary 'Banjo Bus' and introduce audiences to their music. There is no other travelling event like this anywhere in Europe. You can follow the tour on our Jamboree Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter. Full program and schedule: www.bluegrassjamboree.de.
I will be attending IBMA in Raleigh Sept. 25 to 30 and would be happy to set up some meetings there.
BIB editor's note: The tour now comprises twenty-five shows, with one added in Utrecht (NL) on 3 December.
