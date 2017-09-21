Molsky's Mountain Drifters in London, 18 Nov. 2017
The FOAOTMAD news blog reports that Molsky's Mountain Drifters (Bruce Molsky, fiddle; Allison de Groot, banjo; Stash Wyslouch, guitar) will be giving afternoon workshops and an evening concert at Richmond, SW London, on Saturday 18 November.
This does not yet appear on the FOAOTMAD calendar, the Drifters' own online schedule, or their Facebook, and there's no indication of other shows (if any) that they'll be playing in these islands, but we can hope...
Labels: concerts, Media, Old-time, Visiting bands, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home