Mala & Fyrmoon (CH) in Ireland, 28 Sept.-6 Oct. 2017
(L-r) Stefan Behler, Mala, Vincent Zurkinden
As reported on the BIB on 23 June, our multi-talented Swiss friends Mala & Fyrmoon (also on Facebook) will be back in Ireland from the end of the coming week. Tour dates as shown on their online schedule are:
September
Thurs. 28th: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast
Fri. 29th: The Cobblestone, Dublin, with CUA
Sat. 30th: Tech Amergin, Waterville, Co. Kerry
October
Mon. 2nd: Crane Lane, Cork city
Wed. 4th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Fri. 6th: Moy River Folk Club, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo
Among their other distinctions, Mala & Fyrmoon were selected to take part in the band contest at this year's big La Roche Bluegrass Festival in France.
