Julia Belle banjo in an all-star, all-women band
A week ago it was announced that Alison Brown and Deering Banjos have worked together to produce the Julia Belle banjo, based on the inspiration of the late John Hartford, and featuring a 24-fret fingerboard and heavy-medium strings to enable it to be tuned down to an open E or D chord instead of the usual G.
Deering now announce that Alison can be seen and heard playing the Julia Belle in a five-piece band composed entirely of women winners of IBMA Instrumental Performer of the Year awards. The video is also on YouTube.
