A week ago it was announced that Alison Brown and Deering Banjos have worked together to produce the Julia Belle banjo , based on the inspiration of the late John Hartford , and featuring a 24-fret fingerboard and heavy-medium strings to enable it to be tuned down to an open E or D chord instead of the usual G.Deering now announce that Alison can be seen and heard playing the Julia Belle in a five-piece band composed entirely of women winners of IBMA Instrumental Performer of the Year awards. The video is also on YouTube

