Thanks toof the Country Music Association of Ireland for these photos ofandof Midlothian, VA (see the BIB for 28 Aug. ) at the Hooley in the Rockies GAA Club at Church Rd, Blackrock, Cork, on Tuesday (12 Sept.). Roger reports that it was a great night. Above, Trish and Ed (on the left) warm up jamming withand; below (l-r), Trish & Ed, and. Roger adds: 'These three Rockies ladies served up some lovely treats for everyone during the evening.'

Labels: Venues, Visiting players