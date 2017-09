Fri. 27th: TBA

The Electric Cave Production, in association with the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival , are delighted to announce the first ever tour of Texas country/ folk duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay (above).Some might know them as half of the bluegrass group High Plains Jamboree who recently toured the UK and played the Beer & Bluegrass Festival in Poole, Dorset. The duo have been championed by the likes ofand are very much looking forward to bringing their song and music to Ireland for the first time.There are many of their live performances clips on YouTube (such as this one ), but this particular clip is a good example of what they sound like as a duo and the quality of their songwriting craftsmanship. The tour dates are below, and more specific details regarding door times, etc. to follow.This tour will be a unique opportunity to catch this quality act for the first time - don't miss it!

