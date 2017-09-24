From Texas to Ireland: Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay (USA) tour, 20-29 Oct. 2017
The Electric Cave Production, in association with the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, are delighted to announce the first ever tour of Texas country/ folk duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay (above).
Some might know them as half of the bluegrass group High Plains Jamboree who recently toured the UK and played the Beer & Bluegrass Festival in Poole, Dorset. The duo have been championed by the likes of Guy Clark and are very much looking forward to bringing their song and music to Ireland for the first time.
There are many of their live performances clips on YouTube (such as this one), but this particular clip is a good example of what they sound like as a duo and the quality of their songwriting craftsmanship. The tour dates are below, and more specific details regarding door times, etc. to follow.
Fri. 20th-Sun. 22nd: Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, Co. Clare
Mon. 23rd: The Stormy Teacup, Limerick city
Tues. 24th: Finns Pub, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
Wed. 25th: Thomas Connolly, Sligo town
Thurs. 26th: Bridge St., Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Fri. 27th: TBA
Sat. 28th: The Olde Woods, Main St., Balla, Co. Mayo (part of Balla Bluegrass Festival)
Sun. 29th: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway
This tour will be a unique opportunity to catch this quality act for the first time - don't miss it!
