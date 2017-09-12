'From Albion to Appalachia', 18-20 May 2018
Cecil Sharp (left) and Maud Karpeles (right) collecting songs in Appalachia
The FOAOTMAD news blog announces a weekend residential event at Halsway Manor in the Quantock Hills, Somerset, England, next spring - 'From Albion to Appalachia', commemorating the final song-collecting trip in Appalachia made by Cecil Sharp and Maud Karpeles.
The course (18-20 May 2018) will explore Appalachian music and culture, and the links with 'the Old Country'. The tutors - Anna Roberts-Gevalt (USA), Jeff Warner (USA), and Brian Peters (UK) - will offer a range of workshops as well as a Saturday night concert. Full details are on the 'From Albion to Appalachia' web page. Halsway Manor is very accessible by car, bus, or train.
