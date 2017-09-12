EBMA news, Sept. 2017
Supporting European Bluegrass and Bluegrass in Europe
The European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) has issued the sixth of its new monthly e-newsletters. The main feature is an interview with Molly Tuttle by Cindy Richner, with the news that Molly (right) intends to return to Europe in 2018; a review of her latest album, Rise; and a link for buying it.
Other reviews include an album by Steel Sheep, a progressive string trio drawn from Slovenia, Spain, and the USA, who base original compositions and improv-isations on traditional, bluegrass, and Celtic music.
The newsletter continues with reviews, gig lists, ads, and event calendars for EBMA-affiliated artists and festivals, including Cup O' Joe. Upcoming events include the 5th Italian Bluegrass Meeting (30 Sept.) in Cremona, organised by Danilo Cartia; and the 16th Al Ras Bluegrass & Old-Time Festival (9-11 Nov.) at Barcelona. You can arrange to receive the newsletter by contacting the EBMA board, without having to be an EBMA member.
