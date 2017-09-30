'Country Cuts', Oct. 2017
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for the October 2017 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter. It includes news of a presentation on Friday 13 Oct. by John Nyhan to the monthly Country Music Circle in the City Library, Grand Parade, Cork, at 11.00 a.m., on the subject 'Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass Music: his life and music'; and also of the forthcoming tour by Gerry Madigan and George Kaye, beginning later in the month. The newsletter can be read in full here.
Labels: Country
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home