Congratulations!
In the past week, the most important event in the worldwide bluegrass calendar, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass (WOB), has been held in Raleigh, NC. WOB events have been amply covered on Bluegrass Today and the IBMA Facebook. The list of IBMA award winners can be read here.
Thanks also to John Nyhan, who has special reasons for celebrating the IBMA Momentum Awards given to Boston's Mile Twelve band (above) and Tristan Scroggins (below right) of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado - all of whom have performed in Ireland during the last two years in tours organised by John, who writes:
I am confident that the future of bluegrass music is in good hands with all these young musicians. Once again, it was an honour and pleasure to have been involved with all these wonderful musicians.
John adds that Mile Twelve are already planning to return to Ireland next year.
Mile Twelve were among the official showcase artists on this year's WOB programme, and a Bluegrass Today feature on them can be seen here. The showcase lineup also included our own Cup O' Joe, the Slocan Ramblers (CAN), who will be touring here in late October, and the Po' Ramblin' Boys (USA), who will be touring here next spring.
