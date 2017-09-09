Balla Bluegrass Festival, 27-30 Oct. 2017
For the last eight years, on the October bank holiday the small town of Balla in Co. Mayo has been filling up with the sweet sound of bluegrass, and this year will be no different. From Friday 27 October to Monday 30th, Mannion's and The Olde Woods pubs will open their doors to musicians, pickers, and music fans alike for top-quality bluegrass.
The festival will see the return of such favourites as Woodbine and Colonel Bullshot Rides Again, as well as a very special appearance by five-piece bluegrass band Munich String Band (top) and Texas-based folk/country duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay (above right).
The production team of Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, who took over helping with organising the Balla festival too, have a few more surprises up their sleeves which will be announced soon. Full details and show times will appear on the Festival Facebook page. We are looking forward to welcome all music fans to the West.
