A new online resource for bluegrass instruction
European Bluegrass Music Association's Facebook for the announcement from banjoist Gilles Rézard (F) that his new online instructional website, L'Ecole Bluegrass ('The Bluegrass School') opened its doors on Monday 18 Sept.
For anyone who can follow written and spoken French, L'Ecole Bluegrass (also on Facebook) is a comprehensive, well structured, and prospectively very useful instructional guide. Seven introductory courses can be seen free of charge. The rates for otherst can be seen here. If you want to know more of Gilles Rézard, read the interview with him by Pete Wernick on the Banjo News Letter website. Gilles is now a certified Wernick Method teacher.
