5th Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, 20-22 Oct. 2017: programme online
Following their initial detailed press release published on the BIB on 3 August, thanks to Brendan Walsh and his team at the Sixmilebridge Folk Club, who have just put on Facebook the complete official lineup and schedule of events in the 5th Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, from 7.30 in the evening of Friday 20 Oct. to the last of three weekend concerts, which begins at 5.00 p.m. on Sunday 22 Oct. In between these two are twenty-seven other gigs, sessions, or concerts in the many hostelries of Bunratty and the Folk Park.
Friday and Sunday concerts are €15 each, and the headline act on Saturday night is €20. Combined tickets for the three concerts are €35 from the ticket line at 086 8464509. All other details are on the 'About' section of the Festival Facebook.
