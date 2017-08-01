Wanted - banjo lessons in the Derry area
Philippa Robinson in Derry city would be glad to know of anyone who could give bluegrass banjo lessons, either in or very near the city.
With 'Bluegrass on the Walls' due to take place this coming weekend (5-6 Aug.) and five Ulster bands taking part (though none of them from Derry itself), we hope someone knows of a banjo player who can help. Send an e-mail either to the BIB editor, or - even better - direct to Philippa.
Labels: Banjo, Instruction
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home